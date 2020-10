Doris J. Kaufman nee Simonson, 88. Beloved wife of Harold A. Kaufman. Loving sister of Judi (Paul) Winer. Caring aunt and great aunt of many. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity . To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com