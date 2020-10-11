Doris "Dee" J. Miller, 75, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, from lung cancer, surrounded by loving friends, all of whom will greatly miss her warmth, energy, sense of humor and zest for life. Born in Centralia, Illinois, Dee worked at Southern Illinois University to pay for her college education. After college, she became a social worker in South Chicago, and her clients grew to love and respect her. Later, Dee was an interior designer for The Merchandise Mart and Marshall Field's. She also worked at 1100 N. Dearborn's front desk. Further, Dee was a successful entrepreneur: Dee Luxe Pet Care provided neighbors' pets with service that went above and beyond. Dee bonded with every charge, loving them as she loved her own cats, Sofie and Hershey. Extremely socially conscious, she was always pulling for the "greater good." All will sorely miss this kind, spirited, caring friend. Donations in Dee's memory may be made to The Anti-Cruelty Society.





