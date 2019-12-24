Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Juliana Church
Chicago, IL
Doris J. Priola

Doris J. Priola Obituary
Doris J. Priola, nee Devoney, age 91, passed away on December 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Doris was the beloved wife of the late Felix for 70 wonderful years; loving mother of Pamela Jo (Paul) Breider and Kim Mari (Neal) Topping; dearest daughter of the late Josephine, nee DiGilio, and the late Edward Devoney; cherished grandmother of Tiffany Jo (John) Hutter, Karli Marie and Luke Anthony Topping; great grandmother of Logan Paul Hutter; dear sister of the late Peter, Edward and William Devoney. Doris was a fond cousin, aunt and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Juliana Church in Chicago for Mass at 11:30 a.m. The entombment will follow at Maryhiill Mausoleum in Niles, IL. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019
