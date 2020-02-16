Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 251-8200
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map

Doris J. Reynolds

Doris J. Reynolds Obituary
Doris J. Reynolds, nee Dyckman, 90, of Wilmette, February 13, 2020. Wife of the late Vincent. Loving mother of Ed (Annie) Reynolds, Susan (Steven) Collins, and Michael (Jamie) Reynolds. Step mother of Barbara Thorson. Grandmother of Ed (Jen), Scott (Shoshanna), Jim (Meghan), Katie (Luke), Michael, Kevin (Kirsty) and Colleen. Great Grandmother of eleven. Visitation Sunday, February 16, 2020 10:00 am to time of funeral service, 12:00 pm noon at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette, IL, 60091. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Respiratory Health Association, 1440 W. Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL, 60607.Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL, 60076. Info: 847-251-8200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
