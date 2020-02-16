|
|
Doris J. Reynolds, nee Dyckman, 90, of Wilmette, February 13, 2020. Wife of the late Vincent. Loving mother of Ed (Annie) Reynolds, Susan (Steven) Collins, and Michael (Jamie) Reynolds. Step mother of Barbara Thorson. Grandmother of Ed (Jen), Scott (Shoshanna), Jim (Meghan), Katie (Luke), Michael, Kevin (Kirsty) and Colleen. Great Grandmother of eleven. Visitation Sunday, February 16, 2020 10:00 am to time of funeral service, 12:00 pm noon at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette, IL, 60091. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Respiratory Health Association, 1440 W. Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL, 60607.Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL, 60076. Info: 847-251-8200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020