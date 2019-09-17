|
Doris J. Ryan, nee Dowell was born in Aurora, IL July 29, 1929 and died Sept. 14 Visitation at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd. Mt. Prospect Wed., Sept. 18, 2019, 4-9 PM. Prayers Thurs. 9:30 AM to St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd. Mt. Prospect. for 10 AM mass. Burial at All Saints Cemetery. A graduate of West Aurora High School and Copley Hospital School of Nursing. In 1951 she married the late Edwin Ryan and lived in Chicago until moving to Des Plaines in 1960. She loved fishing in Presque Isle Wisconsin, bowling and golfing in Arlington Hts. Survivors include 3 sons, Michael (Chris), Kevin and Thomas (Cheryl), 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . 847/394-2336
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019