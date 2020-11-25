1/
Doris J. Swailes
1919 - 2020
Doris Henrietta Helen Swailes, nee Jahaske, 101 years and 5 months, resident of Lombard for 97 years, passed away on November 20, 2020. She was born in Chicago on June 8, 1919, to Joseph J. and Emily Jahaske nee Hoeft. Funeral Services Saturday, Nov. 28, with Doris lying-in-state 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 S. Ardmore, Villa Park. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Gardens West, Oakbrook Terrace. Doris was the beloved wife of the late Lester R; loving mother of the late Gregory L. and the late Scott L.; dearest sister of the late Harold (the late Marie) Jahaske, the late Wilbur (the late Carol) Jahaske, the late Arnold (the late Luella) Jahaske, and the late Norman (the late Elizabeth) Jahaske; sister-in-law of the late Frances (the late Alvin) Schultze, the late Truman (the late Viola) Swailes and the late Roy (the late Valerie) Swailes. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Residential Hospice Foundation, 5440 Corporate Drive, Suite 400, Troy, MI 48098. Arrangements Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St, Lombard, IL 60148. Visit www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094 for more information.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
NOV
28
Service
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
