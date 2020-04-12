|
nee Allen, 84, of Palos Heights suddenly passed away on March 31, 2020. A kind, beautiful person who loved to laugh and had a heart of gold. Doris was born on June 10, 1935 in Chicago and was a resident of Palos Heights since 1959. She is survived by her best friend and husband of 62 years, Philip Tortorici. Loving Mother of Denise (Mike Bonome), Sherry (Al Flores), Linda (Bill Furie), Lisa (Tom Cumbo) and Dave (Beth). She was an adoring grandmother of many grandchildren who will miss her greatly. Sister of Judy (Ken Webb) and late brother William Allen. She was also a loving Aunt and a loyal friend to many. Doris graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Degree in Education. She was a preschool teacher for Palos Methodist Church. She was an active member at St Alexanders Church, Palos Women's Club since 1962 and president for 6 years, Palos Senior Club President, Worth Township Senior Club Vice-President and Rainbow Strollers Square Dance Club President. She was also the Precinct Captain and Election Judge for Palos Heights, a Life-Time Achievement Award recipient for Skills USA with her husband Phil, and was appointed head of a special committee by the Mayor of Palos Heights. A celebration of her loving and fabulous life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020