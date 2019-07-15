Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Kaiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Kaiser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Kaiser Obituary
Doris Kaiser, nee Scharfstein, 95, beloved wife and Beshert for 65 years of Jordon Harry Kaiser; devoted mother of Amy (John) Wickersham, Shellie Kaiser (Neil Hochstadt), and the late Jeffrey Steven Kaiser; proud "Grandma" of Matthew Robbins, Peter (Kelly) Kaiser, Scott (Christina Ford) Kaiser, Emily Wickersham, and Adam Wickersham; adoring "Great -Grandma Doris" of Julia, John, Elizabeth, Otis, and Phoebe Kaiser. Doris was regal, elegant, beautiful inside and out, loving, strong, traveled the world with her husband, Jordon, and philanthropic towards Jewish causes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Israel Sports Center for the Disabled, www.afiscd.org, Chabad of Wilmette, www.chabadwilmette.com, OR The L'Chaim center, www.lchaimcenter.org. A private service will be held. For info: Call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now