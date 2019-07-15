|
|
Doris Kaiser, nee Scharfstein, 95, beloved wife and Beshert for 65 years of Jordon Harry Kaiser; devoted mother of Amy (John) Wickersham, Shellie Kaiser (Neil Hochstadt), and the late Jeffrey Steven Kaiser; proud "Grandma" of Matthew Robbins, Peter (Kelly) Kaiser, Scott (Christina Ford) Kaiser, Emily Wickersham, and Adam Wickersham; adoring "Great -Grandma Doris" of Julia, John, Elizabeth, Otis, and Phoebe Kaiser. Doris was regal, elegant, beautiful inside and out, loving, strong, traveled the world with her husband, Jordon, and philanthropic towards Jewish causes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Israel Sports Center for the Disabled, www.afiscd.org, Chabad of Wilmette, www.chabadwilmette.com, OR The L'Chaim center, www.lchaimcenter.org. A private service will be held. For info: Call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 15, 2019