Doris L. (nee Feeney) Murray, age 90, of LaGrange Park & formerly of Lake Forest, where she was an active parishioner for 25 years at Church of St. Mary. Beloved wife of the late Michael Terence Murray of 52 years; loving mother of Anne (Sean) McDermott and Molly; proud grandmother of Madeline, Abigail, Terry, & Patrick; dear sister of the late Marilyn (the late Bob) Klinker & the late Bill (the late Bonnie) Feeney; fond sister-in-law of the late Joseph (the late Kitty), the late Rosemary (David) Wesenberg, & Patrick (Christine) Murray; beloved aunt of many nieces & nephews. Raised in Morris, IL, Doris attended Illinois State University and became a teacher. Her passion for learning led her to a year of teaching on an Air Force base in England, and nurtured her love of travel. After starting her family, she devoted herself to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed volunteering to assist children with reading skills, being a lifelong choir member, gardening, and time spent with family and friends in Glen Arbor, MI. Interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doris's name to The Sisters of the Holy Cross (http://www.cscsisters.org) are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.