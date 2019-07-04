Doris Linn, (nee Ellison), 93, died peacefully at home on Friday, June 28th, 2019, in Skokie, Illinois. Born January 5, 1926, to Louis Ellison and Rose Wellenchek Ellison on Division Street in Humboldt Park. She was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother Jack (Dixie) Ellison, and her husband of 48 years, Appellate Court Justice David Linn. Loving sister of Larry Ellison of California, and mother of Jimmy (Pamela) Linn and Lesley Linn. Mother-in-law to Elyse M. Linn and grandmother to Alexis (Dominic) Merica and Dana Linn. Doris had numerous nieces, nephews, friends and companions, all of which she kept in close contact with as long as she could. In the last chapter of her life, Doris enjoyed a close and loving bond with her caretaker, Deana Cebedo, and several others including Dima and Alla Kott, Asela, Connie and Malou, who gave her great comfort. Doris grew up during the Depression and became a self-made successful woman long before women's working rights were recognized. She attended Tuley High School in Humboldt Park, skipping several grades and attended Northwestern University. Doris received a master's degree in Social Work from the University of Chicago and worked with adolescents with mental health issues for many years. Doris published a book on that topic which is still used in college curriculums today. Doris was extremely bright and quick witted and her engaging personality left quite the positive impression on all who met her. In her later years, she and her friend, Helene Kochanski, traveled extensively with her brother Larry and thoroughly enjoyed every moment. They were known as the "Golden Girls." She will be fondly and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Arrangements are private. A celebration of life for family and friends will be announced at a later date. No memorial contributions please. As Doris would say, "Buy yourself something nice." Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 4 to July 7, 2019