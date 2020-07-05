1/
Doris M. Elmer
Doris M. Elmer, nee Afdahl, age 99 of Chicago passed away June 28, 2020. Loving wife of the late Roger; dear mother of the late Roger "Rusty" (the late Karen), Richard (Kyle), and the late Charles "Rocky" (Barbara); proud grandmother of Kyle, Kent, Kevin, Kristen, and Lauren; great-grandmother of Elyse, Brady, and Grady. Longtime member of The Sons of Norway. Visitation Monday, July 6, 2020 from 9 am until time of Funeral Service 11 am at Matz Funeral Home, 3440 N. Central Ave., Chicago. Entombment Ridgewood Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials to the Lutheran Day Nursery, 1802 N. Fairfield Ave., Chicago 60647 appreciated. For info: (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Matz Funeral Home
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Matz Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-545-5420
