Doris M. Jennings

Obituary Condolences Flowers Doris M. Jennings nee Lee, 94, passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord on March 31, 2019. She was the daughter of longtime Chicagoans Kathryn "Kate" nee Horan and Thomas Lee. Doris was born in Chicago on November 18, 1924, and was a devoted and cherished member of St. Columbanus and St. Benedict parishes in Chicago. In her youth she attended St. Leo grammar school, St. Mary High School, and Chicago Teachers College. She was an active parishioner of St. James the Apostle Church in Glen Ellyn since 1999. Doris was married to the love of her life, Mark, on December 27, 1950 at St. Columbanus Church, by Archbishop William Cousins. They lived at 3906 N. Hoyne Avenue in Chicago for over 46 years where they raised their four children, and where she was preceded in death by him. Doris possessed a deep love for teaching and taught for 20 years at the Spalding School for Children with Disabilities on the west side of Chicago. She always remarked she never felt she was at work and that she would have taught at Spalding even if they didn't pay for her services. She gave many years to volunteer work while in Chicago and Glen Ellyn as a Eucharistic Minister. She brought communion to seniors at St. Luke's Home in Chicago. She was also active at the DuPage Convalescent Center and Arden Court Alzheimer Home. Doris and Mark were devoted parents and their greatest legacy comprised their four children, twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Family and friends always felt at home on Hoyne Avenue for Sunday dinners, for tea, and especially for holidays, where they opened their dining room freely and always found a place at the table for someone new. Christmas Day with their twelve little grandchildren was the greatest celebration of all! The grandchildren fondly recall memories of that magical home and their beloved grandparents. During their retirement, Doris and Mark loved to travel and their favorite destination was Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, where they spent summer vacations with grandchildren nearly every year. Doris and Mark traveled extensively, notably in Europe and Japan. Doris' connection with her family created an unbreakable bond. Her complete selflessness, wisdom, devotion to the Sacred Heart and to others, and her spirit of giving were infectious, and made everyone she touched better for having known her. Her patience and persistence in the face of constant back pain were an inspiration to all – never complaining, but instead thanking everyone who lightened her load. Continuing Doris' legacy are her four children, Mark (DeVeta) Jennings of Sioux Falls, Kathryn Ann (Brian) Kennedy of Glen Ellyn, Lee (Dana) Jennings of Wheaton, and Erin (Richard) Lugowski of Darien; her twelve grandchildren, Elyse (Kirk) Young, Mark-Eamon Jennings, and Jonathan Jennings; Melissa (Robert) Francis, Mark (Dana, soon to be wife) Kennedy, and Clare (Mark) Garlitz; Brigid Jennings, Nora Jennings, Christine (Luke) Abbinante, and John Jennings; and Patrick Lugowski and Michael Lugowski; and her three great-grandchildren, Sophie Francis, Easton Young, and Theodore Francis. She was the devoted sister of the late Kathryn (James) Feeney and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Doris will be remembered as a humble servant of Christ, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, a caring teacher and volunteer who gave unselfishly throughout her entire life. It was her wish that in lieu of flowers, charitable donations be made to Mother Angelica at EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210. Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019, 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Williams Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton. A funeral mass celebrating Doris's life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 ("Daddy's birthday"), at 10:00 a.m., at St. James the Apostle Church, 480 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines, with a luncheon to follow. Funeral info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019