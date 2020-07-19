age 88 of Norridge. At peace in Christ July 3, 2020. Beloved wife of late Raymond. Loving mother of Kathy (Roy) Brock, Ken (Joanne), Andrea (Dennis) McNally, Alan (Donna) and Daniel (late Shelly). Fond grandmother of 15, great grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Donald (late June) Altergott, Diane (Art) Mate and Dennis (Jackie) Altergott. Memorial visitation Tues. July 21, 10am until service 11am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 200 N. Plum Grove Rd. Palatine. Inurnment Memory Gardens Arlington Heights. Contributions to Parkinson's Foundation Greater Illinois www.parkinson.org
Call SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME for info; 847-432-3878