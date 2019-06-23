Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Doris M. Tolzien Obituary
Doris M. Tolzien, nee DeSmet, age 90, was born June 16, 1929, in Evanston and passed away peacefully June 19, 2019, at her Glenview home with her family around her. Devoted wife of Fred H.; loving mother of Patti (the late Larry) Moore and Gerry (Kathy); cherished grandma of Sarah (Roc) Brooks, Nick (Heather), Jon (Amanda), and Larry and great-grandma of Summer, Lily, Brooke, and Tyler; beloved sister of Elaine (the late Carl) Hartman; dear cousin, aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt to many. Visitation, Monday, June 24, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, 11 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5201 Galitz St., Skokie, IL, 60077. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
