Meiszner Funeral Home
5624 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 736-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Meiszner Funeral Home
5624 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Meiszner Funeral Home
5624 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60634
Doris M. (Mayer) Ungar Obituary
Beloved wife of the late Mort L. Ungar, fond mother of Jacki (Bill) Duff and Teri (Bob) Bornack, cherished grandmother of Kayleigh Duff (Cuddle bug) and Matthew Bornack. Sister of Eileen (Denny) Neiman, aunt to many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Service Thursday Nov. 21 at 2pm, visitation at 1:30pm until time of service.

Info: Meiszner Funeral Home 5624 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago (773) 736-9000

Interment Westlawn Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019
