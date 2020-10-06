1/
Doris Mae Rich
Loving mother of Betty (Brent) Phillips, Suzanne (James) Blecker and Barbara (Michael) Halper. Cherished grandmother of 7. Great grandmother of 12 and Great-grandmother of 1. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Visitation Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10-11 am at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd Street, Orland Park, IL 60462. Memorial Chapel Service to follow at 11 am at Orland Funeral Home (708) 460-7500. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Doris may be made to a charity of your choice. Please visit www.orlandfuneralhome.com for the Rich family.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Orland Funeral Home
OCT
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
7084607500
