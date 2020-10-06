Loving mother of Betty (Brent) Phillips, Suzanne (James) Blecker and Barbara (Michael) Halper. Cherished grandmother of 7. Great grandmother of 12 and Great-grandmother of 1. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Visitation Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10-11 am at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd Street, Orland Park, IL 60462. Memorial Chapel Service to follow at 11 am at Orland Funeral Home (708) 460-7500. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Doris may be made to a charity of your choice
. Please visit www.orlandfuneralhome.com
for the Rich family.