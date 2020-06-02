Doris "Dottie" Manaster, age "39." Beloved wife of Arthur. Loving mother of Marsi (Michael) Appleby, Robert Manaster and Kerry (Heather) Manaster. Proud grandmother of Aaron (Brooke) Appleby, Benjamin Appleby, Andy, Amanda, Abbey, Adam, and Camillo Manaster. Adored great-grandmother of Caleb Appleby. Dear sister of Joe (Rita) Futterman. Fond aunt of many. To view the funeral online on Wednesday 3PM CT, please visit Chicago Jewish Funerals webiste. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chicago Community Covid-19 Response Fund, www.chicagocovid19responsefund.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.