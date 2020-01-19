|
|
Doris Marilyn Clark age 88. She was born in Dorchester, Illinois, to Henry and Lois (nee Dilliard) Heyen. Cherished wife of Everett Ellsworth Clark for over 67 years. Loving mother of Dr. Steven (Diane) Clark; Dr. Stanley (Margaret) Clark; and Sheila Clark Hanrahan, JD. Adored grandmother of Kevin (Shelbi) Clark; Stephanie (Derick) Schumacher; Jennifer (Mason) Weibel; Matthias and Katharine Clark; and Brendan, Leighty and Brian Hanrahan; and great-grandmother of Avery Clark and Gwenyth Schumacher. Dear sister of Maxine (Alex) Young, the late Helen (the late Dr. Lee) McNeel, the late Harold (Lynn) Heyen; and sister-in-law of the late Suzanne (Charles) Johnston and the late Flo Jean (the late Don) Flory; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Cherished daughter of the late Henry and Lois Heyen. A graduate of Shurtleff College and former PE teacher. Avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. A Celebration of Life will take place later in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris Clark's memory to: Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence or to the Lyric Opera of Chicago www.lyricopera.org or 312-827-3100. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. For information and to read Doris Clark's fuller life story, please visit www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020