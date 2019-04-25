Doris Moore, age 92, of Evanston, formerly of Winnetka, died peacefully on April 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband William.Doris was born on June 3, 1926, in Akron, Ohio to parents James Patrick and Ann (Wagner) Kiernan. She attended Northwestern University where she met the love of her life for 67 years Bill Moore, whom she would lovingly call "Billy Boy."They lived for more than 50 years at their family home on Meadow Road in Winnetka where she loved to host Christmas and other parties for her family and close friends. Doris was a fun and generous mother and grandmother who loved to spend time with her 5 children and 9 grandchildren. She planned many vacations and family gatherings both in Winnetka and their winter home in Jupiter, Florida where she designed a special room for her grandkids. She was never happier than when she could have the family together for a festive birthday or holiday meal. She took great effort to make these occasions special with games, gifts and delicious meals. She had an incredible sweet tooth, loved to bake, and always kept chocolate candy and gourmet ice cream on hand.Doris loved to play all kinds of games and sports. She took up golf after she met Bill, and they enjoyed many golf weekends and vacations together. She was a great competitor, had nerves of steel under pressure and won 9 golf club championships at Indian Hill club. She also was an outstanding curler who lead her team as the skip to win the U.S. National Championship in 1977. Doris was dedicated and energetic in many volunteer positions. She served on the women's board of the Lighthouse for the Blind, was involved with Meals on Wheels, taught religious education classes and was a tutor for adult literacy classes. She also generously provided Catholic education for families that could not afford it.Doris was an avid Chicago Cubs fan - a passion she passed on to her children. Not one to sit in front of the television, she made an exception to watch her Cubs. She was devastated after their defeat in the 1984 playoffs vowing to never get her hopes up again. Unfortunately, she did not understand that they redeemed themselves with their 2016 world championship.Doris adored her golden retrievers who were an important part of her life for over 30 years. "Love me, love my dog" were favorite words of hers. She doted on these dogs giving them long walks, trips to the beach, and special dog bones from the butcher. When Doris and Bill moved to a retirement home, Amy, their last golden, came with them providing many years of companionship and comfort. Most important to Doris was her faith. She was a devout Catholic her entire life, strong in her faith, obedient in following the Catholic precepts and confident in an afterlife in heaven. Doris resided the last 10 years of her life at Three Crowns Park retirement home where she needed constant care because of her dementia. The family is grateful to all the people who touched her life especially Minnie Mae Lenoir and those who provided care during her last years including Janie Stachura, Carmen Frias and the staff at Three Crowns Park.Doris Beloved wife of 67 years of the late William J. Moore; loving mother of W. John (Andrea) Moore, Susan (Robert) Klawitter, David Moore, Stephen (Anne) Moore and Kathryn (Robert) Dodd; proud grandmother of Natalie and Rebecca Moore, Eric and Jenna Klawitter, Justin, William and David Moore, Cameron and Stacy Dodd; dear sister of the late Robert (Mary), Thomas and Byron (Marge) Kiernan. A Celebration of Doris's Life will take place on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Indian Hill Club, 1 N. Indian Hill Road, Winnetka, IL 60093.Visitation Monday, April 29, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at Saints Faith Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment Private, All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Three Crowns Employee Scholarship Fund, 2323 McDaniel Ave. Evanston, IL 60201. Info : www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary