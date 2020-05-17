Doris Novoselsky, nee Blechman, 79, of Skokie, died May 15, 2020; beloved wife of the late Sheldon "Shelly" Marshall Novoselsky; loving mother of Scott (Alisa), Brent (Andrea) and Seth (Nichol) Novoselsky; proud and cherished Grandma Doris of Carly, Alec, Nikki, Zach, Mackenzie, Cameron, Justin and Sean; dear sister of the late Mario (the late Norma) Blechman; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. She is now truly at peace with Shelly.
Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris's memory may be made to B'nai B'rith Sports Lodge Scholarship, 10 Vine Street, Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047. For information and to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris's memory may be made to B'nai B'rith Sports Lodge Scholarship, 10 Vine Street, Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047. For information and to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.