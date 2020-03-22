|
|
Doris Pfenning, 92, passed peacefully at the Golden Years of Walworth in Walworth, WI on Monday March 16th 2020. Doris was born on January 24th 1928. She met her husband Bruno A Pfenning, in high school and married on September 11th 1948. They were married for almost 60 years before Bruno passed in April of 2008. They raised two children in the Chicago Northwest suburbs. Doris was a graduate of Schurz High School. She finished her first two years of college via television, then finished her degree at CTC North in Chicago. She obtained her Masters degree in 1987 from the National College of Education. She spent over 30 years teaching primarily at Sunset Ridge Schools in Northfield, Illinois. Doris had a passion for teaching and was honored in "Who's Who Among American Teachers". Doris was known for her quick wit and a compassionate spirit. She enjoyed traveling with her family to Palm Springs and Las Vegas. Doris and her husband were avid golfers and loved playing pinochle with good friends. She is survived by her sister Maryellen Waters, was beloved mother of Bruno "Rick" (Linda) Pfenning and April (Jeff) Boeck, treasured grandmother of Tracie (Joe) Cyganiak, Gretchen (Dave) Kepler, Joshua (Susan) Boeck and great grandmother of Ambrose Boeck. She was Aunt to Jerry (Jean) Waters, Daniel (Sandra) Waters and Lynn (Neill) Spitz. Our family would also like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Golden Years who so graciously cared for her for almost 7 years. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family and close friends.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020