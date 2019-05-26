Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Prizant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris "Sissy" Prizant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris "Sissy" Prizant Obituary
Doris 'Sissy' Prizant, nee Smoler, age 88, beloved partner of Michael Goldman, cherished mother of Yvette (Richard) Cusack, Sanford (Juli) Prizant, Lesley Miriam Prizant, Jennifer (Michael) Rothman and Johnny (Amanda) Prizant, loving grandmother of BJ (Alle), Christine (Kevin), Ashley, Alex, Nikki, Taylor, Elliot, Ethan, Jake, Jordyn and Skyler and great-grandchildren Hudson, Leighton, Davis and Hayes, dear sister of the late Avrum Smoler, devoted daughter of the late Maurice and Anna Smoler, former wife of the late Jerome M. Prizant. Private graveside services and no shiva. Contributions in Doris's name to the would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824), or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now