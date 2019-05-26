|
Doris 'Sissy' Prizant, nee Smoler, age 88, beloved partner of Michael Goldman, cherished mother of Yvette (Richard) Cusack, Sanford (Juli) Prizant, Lesley Miriam Prizant, Jennifer (Michael) Rothman and Johnny (Amanda) Prizant, loving grandmother of BJ (Alle), Christine (Kevin), Ashley, Alex, Nikki, Taylor, Elliot, Ethan, Jake, Jordyn and Skyler and great-grandchildren Hudson, Leighton, Davis and Hayes, dear sister of the late Avrum Smoler, devoted daughter of the late Maurice and Anna Smoler, former wife of the late Jerome M. Prizant. Private graveside services and no shiva. Contributions in Doris's name to the would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824), or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019