Doris Reiss nee Leshner, beloved wife of the late Lester Sol Reiss. Loving mother of Helene Reiss, Sharon (Simon) Edelstein and the late Howard Reiss. Cherished grandmother of Michelle (fiancée Brian Behnke) Edelstein and the late Steven Edelstein. Graveside services Monday, 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers remembrances to your preferred charity would be appreciated. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019