Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Soul City Church,
1150 W. Adams Street,
Chicago,, IL
View Map
Doris S. Crosley

Doris S. Crosley Obituary
Doris S. Crosley, nee Gottlieb, age 88; beloved mother of Michael (Cory) Gerber and Lori Crosley; devoted grandmother of Amy Gerber; former wife of the late Romeo Wayne Crosley and Gunther Gerber; dear daughter of the late David and Jean Gottlieb; granddaughter of the late Aaron and Rose Rainnar. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, September 26th, at 11am at Soul City Church, 1150 W. Adams Street, Chicago, 60607. Contributions may be made to the , alz.com, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, FL #17; Chicago, 60601, 1800-272-3900. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
