Doris Solomon, age 92, beloved wife of the late Richard Solomon; devoted mother of Nancy (Mark) Wright and Steven Solomon; cherished grandmother of Lainie and Thomas Wright; dear sister of the late Lawrence Rich, sister-in-law of Janice Rich. Services Wednesday 12 noon in the funeral home, 8025 West Golf Rd., Niles. Interment private. Remembrances may be made to Thresholds, 4101 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago 60613. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner funeral director 847-577-0856 or www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019