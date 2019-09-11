Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chicago Cenacle
513 W. Fullerton Parkway
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Chicago Cenacle
513 W. Fullerton Parkway
Chicago, IL
View Map
Sister Doris V. Bowden r.c.


1919 - 2019
Sister Doris V. Bowden, r.c. passed away September 7, 2019 at the Resurrection Life Center in Chicago , She was 100 years old. Born July 4, 1919 in Boston, MA to the late Christina and the late John Bowden. Dear sister of the late Joseph Bowden. Fond aunt of Patricia Joy Guerriero and Jerry E. Geribo. Sister Bowden has been a Religious of the Cenacle for 72 years. She was a Director of Retreats as well as Director in the Cenacle Infirmaries in North America and New Zealand. Her last 20 years have been in the Chicago area. Visitation will take place on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Chicago Cenacle, 513 W. Fullerton Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614 from 10:00 am until time of Mass 11:00 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorials may be made to the Cenacle. Services entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home, 773-631-1240.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019
