Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1200
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Doris V. Orvis

Doris V. Orvis Obituary
Doris V. Orvis, age 95, of Alsip, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020 with her loving family at her side. Doris is the loving wife to the late Robert Orvis, loving mother to Paul (late Eileen) Orvis and Chuck (Donna) Orvis; fond friend to Marcia Eichman; cherished grandmother to six, proud great-grandmother to sixteen; the oldest sister to the late Frances, Marion, and Donald; and Aunt Dorie to many.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 pm at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home (11333 S. Central Ave.; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
