Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Shir Hadash
200 W. Dundee Road
Wheeling, IL
Doris "Dubby" Zubow

Doris 'Dubby' Zubow, nee Chiat age 87, beloved wife of the late Herbert Joseph Zubow, cherished mother of Kaye (Isidore) Kharasch, devoted grandmother of Eliana and Ariella Kharasch, dear sister of the late Ida (Izzy) Jolly and the late Rose (Jules) Steinberg, loving aunt of Caron (Chuck) Manley, Bonnie (Robert) Levin, Sue Steinberg and Sylvia Grinder. Funeral Wednesday 10:30 AM at Shir Hadash, 200 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in Doris's name to Joureycare Hospice would be appreciated. Info: Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019
