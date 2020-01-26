|
Dorothea A. Greco, nee Noffke, age 91, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Barty Greco; Loving mother of Sharon (Gregory) Gurka, Diane (Bruce) Colravy; and Mark (Kimberly) Greco; Cherished grandmother of Sherry (Tony) Poer, Amy Gurka, Daniel (Christy) Gurka, Elizabeth Colravy, Edmund Colravy, Mark (Molly) Greco, Jr., and Michael Greco; Great-grandmother of Conrad, Chloe, Emalyn, Gannon, and Kamryn; Dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Dorothea was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Henry Noffke. Visitation will be from 3-9 PM on Monday, 1/27, at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W 143rd St, Orland Park. Funeral Service will be at Orland Funeral Home at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, 1/28. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery to follow.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020