Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
Dorothea Schultz
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
Dorothea C. Schultz (née Hirsch), age 96, late of South Holland. Beloved wife of the late Louis; devoted daughter of the late William Hirsch and Carlyn Ward; loving mother of Carol Vanek, Tamara Vanek, Victoria Wagner, and Louis Schultz; dear grandmother of Schaun Wagner. Visitation Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the . (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
