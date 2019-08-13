Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
8:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Dorothea J. Kennedy

Dorothea J. Kennedy Obituary
(nee Clifford). Devoted mother of John (Denise) Kennedy, Scott (Carol) Kennedy, and Amy (William) McMurray. Proud grandmother of Arthur, Morgan, Riley, and Casey. Dear sister of Judith (Jerome) Koss, James (Sharon) Clifford, and Janet (Edouard) Pawlik. Former spouse of John Kennedy. Proud owner of 47 years of Accurate Accounting along with her longtime friends and partners James Pauly and Marianne Moran. Proud member of the Oak Forest Rotary. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday 8:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019
