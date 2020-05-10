Dorothy A. Abrams, nee Roche, age 97 of Elmwood Park passed away May 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harvey A.; loving mother of the late Debra; dear sister of the late Catherine Leppert, Marge Pedersen, and Eleanore Gaughan; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews; close friend of Valerie Nelson. Dorothy was very proud of her 15 year career with National Tea before her marriage to Harvey.
Due to the COVID-19 emergency, private family funeral services are planned. For info. call Matz Funeral Home (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.