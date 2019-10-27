Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Dorothy A. Barnes nee Janisch, 84 of Arlington Heights, beloved mother of William J. (Marcia) Barnes III, Jane (Robert) Walsh, Patricia (Scott) Kane and James (Laura) Barnes; loved grandmother of Daniel (Kathryn) Barnes, Sean (Erin) Barnes, Caitlin Barnes, Cariann Walsh, Megan Walsh, Thomas Kane, Kenneth Kane, Jacob Barnes and Haley Barnes; loved great grandmother of Allison Barnes; sister of Gloria (Robert) Kries and the late William (Arlene) Janisch; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 from 9am until time of Funeral Service at 11 am at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Entombment to follow at All Saints Mausoleum, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Edna Catholic Church or . Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
