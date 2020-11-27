Dorothy A. Dolezal of Palos Park, IL died peacefully on November 20, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born April 23, 1931 in Berwyn, IL to the late William and Josephine Broz. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Jerry, and her sister Lorraine Bidinger. She graduated from Nazareth Academy, LaGrange Park, in 1949. Dorothy is survived by her son, Bill, and his wife Connie of Federal Way, WA; and daughter Karen Chodora and her husband, Jim, of Hickory Hills, IL Dorothy is also survived by her granddaughters, Katie Chambers and her husband, Jason of Madison, WI and Alex Dolezal of Federal Way, WA.Upon completion of her high school degree, Dorothy worked at the Naval Ordnance Plant in Forest Park. After raising children Dorothy returned to work at Morton College as Secretary to the Dean. In 1994, Dorothy and Jerry moved to Hot Springs Village, AR, near one of their favorite vacation spots. Over the years, Dorothy and Jerry enjoyed endless amounts of boat rides, fishing and socializing with their friends. In 2019 Dorothy moved back to Illinois to Peace Village Independent Living Community in order to be closer to her family.Dorothy, better known as Dotty, put a smile on the face of every person she met. Dorothy loved all things yellow, matching her bright and sunny personality. Although she claimed to enjoy her alone time, that never stopped Dotty from being a social butterfly. Dorothy often reminisced of parties and social gatherings of the past and was a regular at her local Stammtisch while living in Hot Springs Village. Although she never enjoyed much cooking, Dorothy always baked her famous rum balls around the holiday season and on special occasions.Boat and car rides were one of Dorothy's beloved pastimes with Jerry. Dorothy loved to travel, especially when a beach was nearby. This what made Hot Springs Village such a perfect location to call home with Jerry. One of her favorite stories to tell was when Jerry caught a world record breaking 68.5-pound Smallmouth Buffalo fish on Lake Hamilton in Arkansas. Dorothy would tell this story with such joy and pride – how small the boat was, but how big the fish was, and how much effort it took to reel the thing in with their tiny net.Dorothy's most precious memories were of those spent with family, both near and far. She was often heard quoting her mother, "how nice it is to all be together," regardless of occasion. She was a resilient, determined and constantly curious woman with a wealth of life experience to share. Her most referenced saying, "All things must eventually come to an end. Even good things and bad things, all things – this too shall pass," is bolstering her family through this incredibly difficult time.Due to current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private mass and interment will be held Friday, November 27th. A memorial celebration will be held once it is safe for everyone to gather and celebrate Dorothy's life.