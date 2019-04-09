Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Dorothy A. Doubek (nee Clark), beloved wife of Donald J. Doubek; loving mother of Thomas (Gabrielle "GiGi") Doubek, Debra (Michael) Meehan and David (Mary Beth) Doubek; cherished grandmother of Patrick, Audrey, Colin, Taylor, Ryan, Jack, Madeline, Ava, Catherine and the late Christopher; dearest sister of Richard (the late Jean) Clark and Robert (the late Noreen) Clark; devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3 to 9 P.M. Funeral Friday 10:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Alexander Church. Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
