Dorothy A. Evans
Dorothy A. Evans (nee Withers) age 88. Devoted wife of Leacle. Beloved mother of Wanda Koch, Sharron Skelly and Shelia (Gerald) Cramer. Loving grandmother of Trudi (Paul) Herdzina, Ryan Graham, Justin Cramer, Lance (Jessica) Skelly and Chase Cramer. Great grandmother of Blake Skelly and Jaxson Skelly. Dear sister of the late Red Withers, the late Calvin Withers and the late Louise Riley. Visitation Friday October 16th 2020, from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Service Saturday at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Mt. Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst. Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Please wear masks and practice proper social distancing. Until further notice, the coffee room is not available for use. Please refrain from bringing food or beverages into the funeral home. For more information call (708)456-8300



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
