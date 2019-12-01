Home

Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Ridge Catholic Church
10811 Ridgeland Ave
Chicago Ridge, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Ridge Catholic Church
10811 Ridgeland Ave
Chicago Ridge, IL
Dorothy A. Kennedy Obituary
Dorothy A. Kennedy, 87, of Hazel Crest, IL, passed away November 25, 2019. Loyal sister of the late Rita (Kenneth) Towers; devoted daughter of the late Michael and Anna Kennedy. Visitation, Wed. Dec. 4, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with funeral Mass at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Ridge Catholic Church, 10811 Ridgeland Ave, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery. Info: 773-472-6300 www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
