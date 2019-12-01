|
Dorothy A. Kennedy, 87, of Hazel Crest, IL, passed away November 25, 2019. Loyal sister of the late Rita (Kenneth) Towers; devoted daughter of the late Michael and Anna Kennedy. Visitation, Wed. Dec. 4, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with funeral Mass at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Ridge Catholic Church, 10811 Ridgeland Ave, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery. Info: 773-472-6300 www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019