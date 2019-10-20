Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gerharz Funeral Home
501 State Street
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-2123
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gerharz Funeral Home
501 State Street
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Nispuruk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Nispuruk


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. Nispuruk Obituary
Dorothy A. Nispuruk (nee Radjenovich) age 91, of Lemont and Bedford Park, at rest October 17, 2019 at Franciscan Village in Lemont. Born October 25, 1927 in Lemont, IL, to Joseph and Josephine Radjenovich. Beloved wife of the late Frank; loving sister of the late Eleanor Bernatowicz and Robert Radjenovich; dearest aunt of Michael (Debra) Bernatowicz and John Trumbich. Visitation Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 9-11 A.M. at Gerharz-Cappetta Funeral Home & Cremation Services 501 State St., Lemont followed by an 11 A.M. Funeral Service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Justice, IL. Info 630-257-2123 or www.gerharzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now