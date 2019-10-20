|
Dorothy A. Nispuruk (nee Radjenovich) age 91, of Lemont and Bedford Park, at rest October 17, 2019 at Franciscan Village in Lemont. Born October 25, 1927 in Lemont, IL, to Joseph and Josephine Radjenovich. Beloved wife of the late Frank; loving sister of the late Eleanor Bernatowicz and Robert Radjenovich; dearest aunt of Michael (Debra) Bernatowicz and John Trumbich. Visitation Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 9-11 A.M. at Gerharz-Cappetta Funeral Home & Cremation Services 501 State St., Lemont followed by an 11 A.M. Funeral Service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Justice, IL. Info 630-257-2123 or www.gerharzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019