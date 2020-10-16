1/
Dorothy A. Pavlovic
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy A. Pavlovic, 85, of Lemont, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born May 14, 1935, in Chicago. She lived in Lemont for 49 years. Beloved wife of John Pavlovic; preceded in death by her parents, John and Hermine Pilch and sister, Joyce Herrick; loving mother to Emily (Rob) Neubauer, Steve (Missy) Pavlovic, Michael (Karyn) Pavlovic, and Mary (Brian) Aschenbrenner; and loving grandma to John (Jordan) Pavlovic, Joseph Pavlovic; Jen (Bryan) Takvorian, Matt (Alisha) Aschenbrenner, and Mickey Pavlovic. Visitation Sunday from 3 – 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Monday, October 19, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of America www.alzfdn.org or Joliet Area Community Hospice www.joliethospice.org There is a limited number of people that can attend the Mass. Everyone attending must register before Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 9:00 p.m. Registration is MANDATORY. Please visit to www.stcyril.org to register. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 14, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to the family. You all will be in my prayers.
Christine Lenski
October 14, 2020
Dear John and Family,

We are so very sorry to hear of Dorothy’s passing. Our families have known each other for such a long time and we are grateful for that. We will hold fond memories of Dorothy in our hearts always. Deepest sympathies.

Our Love,

Mark, Michelle and Family
Michelle Kassel
Friend
October 13, 2020
Dear Mr.Pavlovic,
Mary,Emily,Steve,Michael and your families
My deepest sympathies on the passing of Mrs. Pavlovic.
Would always enjoy when you would come to Walgreens.
She was a sweet lady. Heaven gained another angel.
Chris Lee
Friend
October 13, 2020
I worked with Dorothy for many years at Lemont Savings Assoc. She was a sweet and gentle woman. Always knowledgeable in her work, dedicated to her job, and a great friend to all her co-workers. She will be missed by many!
PATRICIA SPENCER
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved