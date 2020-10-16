Dorothy A. Pavlovic, 85, of Lemont, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born May 14, 1935, in Chicago. She lived in Lemont for 49 years. Beloved wife of John Pavlovic; preceded in death by her parents, John and Hermine Pilch and sister, Joyce Herrick; loving mother to Emily (Rob) Neubauer, Steve (Missy) Pavlovic, Michael (Karyn) Pavlovic, and Mary (Brian) Aschenbrenner; and loving grandma to John (Jordan) Pavlovic, Joseph Pavlovic; Jen (Bryan) Takvorian, Matt (Alisha) Aschenbrenner, and Mickey Pavlovic. Visitation Sunday from 3 – 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Monday, October 19, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of America www.alzfdn.org
or Joliet Area Community Hospice www.joliethospice.org
There is a limited number of people that can attend the Mass. Everyone attending must register before Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 9:00 p.m. Registration is MANDATORY. Please visit to www.stcyril.org
to register. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com