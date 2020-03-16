|
Dorothy A. Ryan nee Patrick, age 94, of Lombard. Beloved wife of the late Bernard "Tom" Ryan. Preceded by 11 brothers and sisters. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, March 18th from 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Traditional Catholic Religious Life, West Suburban Human Society, or Pulmonary Hypertension Assoc., are appreciated. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2020