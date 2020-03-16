Home

Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Dorothy A. Ryan

Dorothy A. Ryan Obituary
Dorothy A. Ryan nee Patrick, age 94, of Lombard. Beloved wife of the late Bernard "Tom" Ryan. Preceded by 11 brothers and sisters. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, March 18th from 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Traditional Catholic Religious Life, West Suburban Human Society, or Pulmonary Hypertension Assoc., are appreciated. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2020
