Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:15 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Dorothy A. Rzasa, nee Thorpe, beloved wife of the late Walter; loving mother of Sharon (Art) Solverson, Edward (Beth) Rzasa, and Nancy (the late Tom) Florio, the late Stanley (Helen) Rzasa and the late Joseph (Barbara) Rzasa; beloved grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 2; fond sister of Louise Larsen and the late Preston (Bonnie), Robert (Dorothy) and William (Rosa) Thorpe; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
