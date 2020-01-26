|
Dorothy A. Rzasa, nee Thorpe, beloved wife of the late Walter; loving mother of Sharon (Art) Solverson, Edward (Beth) Rzasa, and Nancy (the late Tom) Florio, the late Stanley (Helen) Rzasa and the late Joseph (Barbara) Rzasa; beloved grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 2; fond sister of Louise Larsen and the late Preston (Bonnie), Robert (Dorothy) and William (Rosa) Thorpe; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
