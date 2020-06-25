Dorothy A. Slouka, 84, of Rockford passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on December 18, 1935, the daughter of Joseph S. and Mary (Lomoz) Trampota. Dorothy married Donald Slouka on September 10, 1960. She was a homemaker and a long-standing member of the Catholic Women's League, Holy Family Women's Guild and Holy Dusters. As an avid bridge player and lover of books, Dorothy was a member of numerous bridge and book clubs over the years.
Survivors include her devoted children, Diane (Kevin) Igielski, D. Martin Slouka, Donna (Timothy) Newby and Dan Slouka; loving grandchildren, Tyler, Scottie Igielski, Trevor, Tanner Newby, Sydney Slouka and Matthew Slouka; and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents and sisters, Margaret Fitzsimmons and Evelyn Quinn.
The family would like to thank Father Kaim of Holy Family Catholic Church and close family and friends in Rockford and across the country.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 2, 2020 in the gym at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Road, Rockford, IL, following social distancing and mask requirements. Live streaming will be available at holyfamilyrockford.org (Click Watch Mass Live). Visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26th, 2020, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Burial to follow Mass in Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Catholic Charities, or The American Cancer Society. Online tributes at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.