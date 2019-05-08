Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Stech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Stech

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy A. Stech Obituary
Dorothy A. Stech, nee Wagner, age 89, of Aurora, IL, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born April 7, 1930 in Chicago, IL. Loving wife of the late Donald Stech; beloved mother to; Don (Holly), David (Gail), Bill (Ann), the late Jeff, Rebecca Stech, and Mary (Gregg) Olson; cherished grandmother to; Greg, Ben, Carl, Timothy, Jeremy, Daniel, the late Josh, Daniella, Gabriella, and Ethan; great-grandchildren, Titus and Virgina. Fond sister to Jim, Irene, and the late Henry, the late Larry, the late Ed, the late Gladys, and the late Eleanor. Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory 24021 Royal Worlington Dr. Naperville, IL. Funeral Mass, Friday, May 10, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 701 S. Eola Road, Aurora, IL 60504. Private interment at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL. Memorials in Dorothy's name can be made to , Parkinson's Foundation, or . For info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
Download Now