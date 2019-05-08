|
Dorothy A. Stech, nee Wagner, age 89, of Aurora, IL, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born April 7, 1930 in Chicago, IL. Loving wife of the late Donald Stech; beloved mother to; Don (Holly), David (Gail), Bill (Ann), the late Jeff, Rebecca Stech, and Mary (Gregg) Olson; cherished grandmother to; Greg, Ben, Carl, Timothy, Jeremy, Daniel, the late Josh, Daniella, Gabriella, and Ethan; great-grandchildren, Titus and Virgina. Fond sister to Jim, Irene, and the late Henry, the late Larry, the late Ed, the late Gladys, and the late Eleanor. Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory 24021 Royal Worlington Dr. Naperville, IL. Funeral Mass, Friday, May 10, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 701 S. Eola Road, Aurora, IL 60504. Private interment at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL. Memorials in Dorothy's name can be made to , Parkinson's Foundation, or . For info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019