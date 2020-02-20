Home

Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
Romeoville, IL
Dorothy A. Teska

Dorothy A. Teska Obituary
Dorothy Ann Teska, nee Krejci, age 91, of Plainfield (Carillon) IL, loving wife of the late Leonard "Len" H. Teska for 61 years, passed away surrounded by her family on February 16, 2020. Proud mother of Mark, Michael (Connie), Richard (Angela), Larry (Lorie), Susan (Robert) Novak and Nancy (Brian) Kayzar; devoted grandmother of Sean (Mary), David, Chris (Lexi), Bethany (Angelo) Poulos, Elayne (Daniel) Vollman, Abigail, Amelia, Michael (Hilary) Balensiefen, and Kyle and Kara Kayzar. Cherished great grandmother of Grace, Henry, Theofanis, Rayne, Royce and Rory; dear sister of Ronald (Peggy) Krejci. Dorothy was a loving, supportive mother that taught by example, valuing strong work ethic in all parts of her life. She was the center of the family and continues as our moral compass. She travelled extensively with her husband in retirement and enjoyed all Carillon activities, especially bridge with her dearest friends. Funeral services Saturday February 22, 2020 9:30 a.m. from the Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Romeoville, IL for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., visitation Friday February 21 from 3-9 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the would be appreciated. For info 815-886-2323. www.Anderson-Goodale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
