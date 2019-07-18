|
|
Dorothy Ann Whitney nee Hartmann age 92 of Evergreen Park. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Whitney. Loving mother of Thomas (Marilyn Zwiener) Whitney, Karen (Tim) Mullaney and the late Anne Whitney. Dear grandmother of Andrew (Jill), Kristen, Peter, Sarah, Emily, Brad and Alex. Great grandmother of Arthur. Fond sister of William (Mary Helen) Hartmann. Cherished cousin of the late Mildred VanderMeer.
Visitation Saturday 9:00 am at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling, followed by a Life Celebration Service at 11:00 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to Friends of The Oak Lawn Library or Spring Meadow Assisted Living Libertyville would be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019