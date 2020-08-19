1/
Dorothy Ann Hron
1931 - 2020
Dorothy Ann Hron (nee Halik), age 89, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on July 23, 1931. She is survived by her loving daughters; Lisa (Matthew) Ream and Doreen (Hollis) Shepp. She is the proud grandmother of Alyssa & Rachel Ream and Kevin & Natalie Shepp and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hron, sister Gwen Kolman, and brother Joe Halik. Services for Dorothy are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
