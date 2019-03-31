|
|
Dorothy Ann Poole (nee Boston), age 79, a 47 year resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Farmersville, IL, Springfield, IL and Bellevue, WA, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville. She was born October 28, 1939 in Litchfield, IL.Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St, Naperville, IL. A wake service will be held Friday, 7:00 PM in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 6, 1:00 PM at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 310 Nobbe St., Farmersville, IL 62533, (217) 227-3349. Interment: St. Martin's Cemetery in Farmersville, IL. A reception will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 04 S East St., Farmersville, IL 62533, (217) 227-4421.For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019