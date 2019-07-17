Home

Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
10234 S. Washtenaw Ave
Chicago, IL
Dorothy Ann Rusch


1927 - 2019
Dorothy Ann Rusch Obituary
1927 – 2019

Dorothy Ann Rusch (nee Dooley) 92, passed away July 13 peacefully in her home at Smith Village in Chicago. Dorothy Ann "Dottie" was born in Chicago to the late Andrew J. Dooley and Mary Evelyn (nee Platt) on April 24, 1927. Beloved wife for 51 years of the late Anthony M. Rusch. Loving mother of Christine (Gene) Suellentrop, Michael (Joanne) Rusch, James Rusch, John (Patricia) Rusch, Kathleen (John) Santschi, Anthony (Theresa) Rusch, and Robert (Becky) Rusch. Dear grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Sister of Geraldine Drahnak and the late Mary Evelyn Moon. She was a graduate of the Academy of Our Lady High School. She was proud of her Irish heritage and was a member of the Catholic Church. She enjoyed her extensive family and friends. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 18 at Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave, Chicago from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Prayers will be held Friday 9:00 am at the funeral home going to St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave, Chicago, for 10:00 am Mass. Interment will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emilie's Fund Smith Village, 2320 West 113th PL, Chicago, IL. 60643 or give online at www.smithvillage.org/about-us/emilies-fund. Donations may also be made to Advocate Children's Heart Institute, Advocate Charitable Foundation, 3075 Highland Parkway, Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515 or give online at advocategiving.org. For info call 773-238-0075 or sign guest book at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
