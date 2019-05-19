|
Dorothy Ann Schweihs, née Daeschler, 89 of Hilton Head Island, SC, formerly from Villa Park, Illinois, loving wife for 49 years of the late Richard. Daughter of the late Frederick Daeschler and Florence nee Lessick Daeschler. Beloved mother of Richard, Jr., Mary (Tony) Knapp, Janet (Robert) Nichols, and David (Gina). Dear grandmother of Laura, Brian, Kevin, Carl, Ellen, Julia, Anna and Sarah. Great-grandmother of Graham, Benjamin, Victoria, Isabelle, Lennon and Charlotte. Sister of John (Mary Ann), Frederick, and the late George.Visitation 9:15 a.m, May 24, 2019 at St. Alexander Church gathering space, 300 S. Cornell Ave., Villa Park, IL. Mass 10:15 a.m. Immediately following visitation. Interment at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery Hillside, IL.In lieu of flowers please make donations in Dorothy's name to The Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Ste. 100, Columbia, MD 21046.http://www.fightblindness.org/goto/dorothyschweihs For info 630-832-4161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019