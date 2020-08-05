Dorothy Ann "Dottie" Cox Thierjung nee Teple, 75, of Oswego, IL died on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born August 13, 1944, in Milwaukee, WI the daughter of the late Lawrence S. (US Air Force Veteran and Engineer at A.O. Smith) and Dorothy Teple nee Mikkelsen (Court Recorder for Circuit Court of Milwaukee) of North Whitney Road, Fox Point, WI. Dorothy was a member of the Glendale, WI Nicolet High School Class of 1962, and worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Fish during her high school years. Dorothy attended UW Milwaukee and UW Madison. During her lifetime, she volunteered in the community with Meals on Wheels and as a member of the Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus at lodges around Barrington, Antioch, and Arlington Heights, IL. Dorothy worked as an EMT in Arlington Heights for a time in addition to many years at Northrop Grumman in Rolling Meadows, IL. Dorothy had a strong faith and loved life, animals, nature, knitting, and sports. Dorothy was a recently converted Catholic and proud member of St Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL. She was both an avid Green Bay Packer and Chicago Bears fan, and a fervid Chicago Blackhawks fan. Dorothy is preceded in death by her late husband, James R. Thierjung, a veteran of the United States Air Force. She is survived by three daughters Deborah (Frank) Bartsch (Arlington Hts, IL), Sandra (Bernie) Schroeder (Oswego, IL) parents of Caitlyn, Joshua and Jacob; Susan (Bob) Sawyer (Suwanee, GA) parents of Madeline and Gavin; four sons Douglas (Christine) Cox (Port Arthur, TX) father of Sheila and Jordan Cox, Michael (Deanna) Cox (Manchester, TN) parents of Christian Cox (US Army, Fort Gordan AIT), Thomas (Melissa) Cox (St. Charles, IL), parents of Jeremy and Alexander, Daniel (Marcey) Cox (Madison, WI) parents of twins Connor and Spencer; for a total of twelve grandchildren; two sisters Maren Villa of Brown Deer, WI, and Lynn Burgmaier of Creston, IA from whom she had three nieces and one nephew collectively. Visitation with COVID Restrictions will take place on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St Anne Catholic Church, 552 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL. Cremation will take place after services. Memorial may be directed to the PKD Foundation, P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187. For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com